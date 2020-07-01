1/1
Werner Selzer
1947 - 2020
Werner Selzer, 73, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 29, 2020, at UPMC Altoona, after he visited his mother-in-law to celebrate her 90th birthday.
He was born April 14, 1947, in Neunkirchen, Germany, son of the late Werner and Hanne Hilfenstein Selzer. He attended university in Saarburg, Germany, where he graduated as an electrical engineer. He was a former employee of Saarbergwerke in Heiligenwald, Germany, and retired from DuPont after 20-plus years of service. Werner enjoyed cooking and making his family happy.
Werner is survived by his wife, the former Karen Rothrock, who survives in Georgetown, Texas. He is also survived by his daughter, Tanja Mally of Waldacher, Germany; two sisters, Heidrun Pyk and Giesla Bungert, both of Germany; his mother-in-law, Arlene Rothrock of Kersey; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral and committal services for Werner Selzer will be privately held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Parklawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Scott Wiest of Shiloh Evangelical Presbyterian Church, officiating.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

Published in The Daily Press from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
