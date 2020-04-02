|
|
Wilda Edna Fleming, 97, of 41 Chapman Lane, Brockport, and formerly of South Michael Road, St. Marys, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her residence, after a brief illness.
She was born November 25, 1922, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Gilbert and Margaret Loichinger Baumgratz. Wilda was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She was a retired employee of Sylvania.
In 1942, in the Sacred Heart Church, Wilda married Patrick J. Fleming, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol Pirow (William Mark Sutherland) of Brockport; two grandchildren, Ned Caldwell III and Michael Pirow III; five great-grandchildren; and by sister, Agnes Copeland of St. Marys.
In addition to her husband and parents, Wilda was preceded in death by a great-grandchild.
Wilda enjoyed life and especially being with her family. She was a member of the Golden Grads of Central Catholic High School and the Quarter Century Club of Sylvania.
There will be no visitation.
A private funeral service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Saturday, April 4, 2020, with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2020