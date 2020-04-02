Home

Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Wilda Edna Fleming


1922 - 2020
Wilda Edna Fleming Obituary
Wilda Edna Fleming, 97, of 41 Chapman Lane, Brockport, and formerly of South Michael Road, St. Marys, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her residence, after a brief illness.
She was born November 25, 1922, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Gilbert and Margaret Loichinger Baumgratz. Wilda was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She was a retired employee of Sylvania.
In 1942, in the Sacred Heart Church, Wilda married Patrick J. Fleming, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol Pirow (William Mark Sutherland) of Brockport; two grandchildren, Ned Caldwell III and Michael Pirow III; five great-grandchildren; and by sister, Agnes Copeland of St. Marys.
In addition to her husband and parents, Wilda was preceded in death by a great-grandchild.
Wilda enjoyed life and especially being with her family. She was a member of the Golden Grads of Central Catholic High School and the Quarter Century Club of Sylvania.
There will be no visitation.
A private funeral service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Saturday, April 4, 2020, with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2020
