William A. "Bill" Bauer, 82, of 127 Parkway Road, St. Marys, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at Penn Highlands Elk, after a brief illness.
He was born June 22, 1937, in St. Marys, son of the late Michael H. and Catherine Brock Bauer, Sr.
Bill was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1955. He was a former employee of Speer Carbon, the Stackpole Carbon Company, Pure Carbon, Bucktail Supply, and was a retired employee of SGL.
On September 3, 1960, in the St. Mary's Church, Bill married Margaret "Peg" Gnan, who survives.
He is also survived by three daughters, Mary Pat Fleming and her husband Brian, Julie Smithbauer, and Carol Wilson and her husband Cain, all of St. Marys; a son, Thomas W. Bauer and his wife Paula of St. Marys; 12 grandchildren, Alissa Fleming and her husband Jonathon Jacobeen, Jessica (fiancé Brad Sidelinger) Fleming, Janice (Mike) Muldowney, Erica (Andy) Morris, Melissa Bauer, Scott Bauer, Jennifer Bauer, Camille Smithbauer, Mitchell Smithbauer, Kendra Smithbauer, Jared Smithbauer, and Nathan Smithbauer; and one great-grandson, Owen Muldowney. Also surviving are two brothers, Peter B. Bauer and his wife Bernice of St. Marys and Jon F. Bauer and his wife Lori of Camp Hill; and by a son-in-law, James W. Smithbauer of St. Marys.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Michael H. Bauer, Jr.; and by a granddaughter, Michelle Bauer.
Bill was a member of the St. Mary's Church and a member of the Crystal Volunteer Fire Department for 60 years. He was a Board Member and President of the Boys and Girls Club for 33 years, as well as a Charter and Board Member of the St. Marys Historical Society. Bill was a member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, a longtime member of the Zoning Board, and a member of the St. Marys Sportsmen's Club.
Along with his brothers, Bill started the Bucksgahuda and Western Railroad. He was a 12-gallon blood donor. During his career, he was awarded two patents for his collaboration on carbon commutator technology and he logged over 1,000,000 airline miles. Spending time at the railroad with his family and extended family and cooking bacon on Sunday were among Bill's favorite pastimes.
A Mass of Christian Burial for William A. "Bill" Bauer will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 5-8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Crystal Fire Department, PO Box C, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the Hershey, 125 Lucy Avenue, Hummelstown, PA 17036.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 21, 2019