William B. Dietz, 82, of 148 Wehler Road, St. Marys, and a resident of the Elk Haven Nursing Home, died Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Elk Haven, after a lengthy illness.
He was born September 7, 1937, in Ridgway, son of the late Joseph and Olive Miles Dietz. Bill was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Leo's High School, Class of 1955. He was a former employee of the Keystone Carbon Company and a retired employee of Keystone Thermometrics, retiring after 44 years of combined service to both companies.
On July 29, 1961, in the Queen of the World Church, Bill married Carole Ehrensberger, who survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Laurel Wendel and her husband Larry of St. Marys and Victoria Dietz-Amacher and her husband Henry of St. Marys; a son, William Dietz, Jr. and his wife Amy of Mooresville, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Tracey Wendel, Joe Wendel, Jake Spencer, Katie Spencer, and Summer Dietz; and by two brothers, Arthur Dietz and his wife Beverly of Ridgway and Frederick Dietz and his wife Rose of Texas.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Dietz; and by a sister, Lillian Dietz, in infancy.
Bill was a member of the Queen of the World Church and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was an avid bird watcher, especially enjoying watching the hawks at Findley Lake, New York.
There will be no visitation.
A Funeral Service with full military rites accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk Haven Nursing Home, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 15, 2019