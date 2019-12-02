|
|
William E. Tuberson Jr., age 54, of 300 E. Main St., Bradford, and formerly of Ridgway, died Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Bradford Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born August 1, 1965, in Bradford, son of William E. Tuberson Sr. and the late Lovey M. (Charlesen) Tuberson.
He resided in Bradford for 35 years. He was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Pirates, handcrafting, dining out and movies.
He is survived by his parents, William E. and Fern A. Tuberson Sr. of St. Marys; a brother, James R. (Pam) Tuberson of Chesapeake, Virginia; a sister, Rona (David) Trusdale of Las Vegas, Nevada; two nieces, Hannah Tuberson of Chesapeake, Virginia and Cathy Lynn Nadolsky of Las Vegas, Nevada; and one nephew, A.J. Billings of Las Vegas, Nevada.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lovey M. Tuberson.
A Memorial Service for William E. Tuberson Jr. will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Erik Hart, pastor of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Burial will be at Oakmont Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to Beacon Light, 300 E. Main St., Bradford, PA 16701.
Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 3, 2019