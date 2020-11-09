1/1
William F. "Smitty" Smith
1939 - 2020
William F. Smith, 81, of 526 Armory Road, St. Marys, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois, after a brief illness.
He was born May 29, 1939, in Oil City, PA, son of the late Fredrick Smith and Florence Mays Smith.
On August 18, 1962, in the Sharpsville United Methodist Church, Bill married Nancy J. Jewell, who preceded him in death on June 23, 2015.
Shortly after getting married, Bill and Nancy moved to Elk County where Bill taught in the Ridgway Area School District from 1965 until his retirement from teaching in 1994.
Bill is survived by a daughter, Michelle Ann Thomas of Camp Hill, PA; two sons: Douglas W. Smith and his wife Linda of St. Marys and Scott A. Smith and his wife Tara of Butler, PA; four grandchildren: Justin Smith, Maddigan Smith, Kaili Thomas, and Valerie Schauer; three great-grandchildren: Cole Lenze, Ryan Schauer, and Jakob Schauer; by six great-great-grandchildren and by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bill was preceded in death by two sisters: Polly Cunningham and Annabelle "Pat" Emmerson; and by two brothers: Robert Cunningham and Donald Cunningham. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Bill was a member of the St. Marys United Methodist Church. He was also a social member of the American Legion, the Elks, and was a member for over 50 years with Masonic Lodge 363 in Oil City.
He was known by many as "Smitty" and to a select few as "Senator." He was a great storyteller, loved to joke around, and simply had a lust for life. He enjoyed hunting, going to fishing camp, playing his trumpet, but the most joy for him came from the time spent with his family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held in the United Methodist Church on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. J. Tim Hoover, pPastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Ridgway.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the United Methodist Church, 140 North St. Marys Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

Published in The Daily Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
