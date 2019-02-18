William M. Bauer, 86, of 135 Dove Road, St. Marys, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Pinecrest Manor after a brief illness.

He was born June 18, 1932, in St. Marys, son of the late Harold and Margaret Cleary Bauer. He was a lifelong resident of the area, was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1950, and was also a 1959 graduate of Lycoming College.

Bill started his career in banking at Endicott-Johnson in Endicott, New York. He went on to work at Elk County Bank, which later became First Laurel Bank, PennBank, and finally Integra Bank, where he retired in 1995 as Senior Vice President.

On Aug. 1, 1959, in the Sacred Heart Church, Bill married Kathleen M. Renwick, who survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Julie Uberti (Gerry) of St. Marys, Jennifer Meyer (Joel) of St. Marys, and Jane Bauer (David) of Holiday, Florida; and by two sons, John M. Bauer (Kathy) of St. Marys and James K. Bauer at home. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Jacob Meyer (Stacy), Jodi Quiggle (Justin), Jonah Meyer, Ben Uberti, Will Uberti, Bailey Bauer, Brooke Bauer, and Thomas Martorana; three great grandchildren; and by nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Harry Bauer. He was the last immediate member of his family.

Bill was a member of the Sacred Heart Church and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. He previously served on the Board of Directors for the St. Marys Community Nurses, the St. Marys Businessmen's Association, the Boys and Girls Club, the American Legion Board of Trustees, the St. Marys Country Club, the St. Marys United Way, the local hospital, and was one of the founding members of the St. Marys Chamber of Commerce.

Bill was currently serving on the Board of Directors for the St. Marys Ambulance Corporation, the Community Education Council (Advisory) Board, and the Benzinger Township Municipal Golf Course Authority.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m., with Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, pastor, and Rev. Ross Miceli, concelebrating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.

Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 5 until 8 p.m.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk County Catholic School System, Advancement Office, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the Bavarian Hills Golf Club, 251 Mulligan Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.

Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com. Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2019