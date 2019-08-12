|
Yvonne Ann "Sissy" Franzoni, 76, of Weedville, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her home.
Born on November 5, 1942 in Baumertown, she was the daughter of Angelo and Ann (Mowrey) Uberti. Her father preceded her in death and her mother survives and lives in DuBois.
On November 20, 1965 she married her husband of 53 years, Rico Franzoni, Jr. He survives.
She, along with her husband Rico, owned and operated Rico's Big Trout Inn, Valley Laundromat, Rico's Restaurant, Elk Back Bar and Rico's Bar. Previous to that she had worked 16 years at GTE Sylvania in St. Marys.
Sissy was a lifelong valley resident, a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and the Bennetts Valley Senior Center. She loved to travel to Florida, go shopping, watch her favorite basketball player Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and most of all, attending her grandkids activities. She was also an Elvis Presley enthusiast.
She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda M. Glass and her husband Rick of Weedville and Renee A. Bogle and her husband George of St. Marys; one brother, Don Uberti and his wife Diana of Hollywood, Pa.; one sister-in-law, Linda Uberti of Penfield; four grandchildren, Jordan and Justin Riccadonna and Robbie and Rachel Glass; and one great-grandchild, Aria Riccadonna.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald "Pete" Uberti.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Yvonne Ann "Sissy" Franzoni will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Force with Fr. Mark Mastrian as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Force.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
Memorials may be made to Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 17764 Bennetts Valley Highway, Force, PA 15841.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 13, 2019