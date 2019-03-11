Home

Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
More Obituaries for Zackery Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zackery R. Snyder


1984 - 2019
Zackery R. Snyder Obituary
Zackery R. Snyder, 35, of 1440 Million Dollar Highway, Kersey, died at his home on Sunday, March 10, 2019 following a lengthy illness.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1984, in DuBois, a son of Robert Snyder and the late Diane Leasgang Snyder.
Zack was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 2003. He greatly enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family, especially with his niece and nephew.  Over the years, he formed special bonds with his nurses and caretakers, whom he always considered friends.
In addition to his father, Robert Snyder of Kersey, he is survived by a sister, Jamie Brown and her husband, Nick, of Kersey; and a nephew and niece, Ethen and Emma; and by his paternal grandmother, Laura LaBenne of Johnsonburg.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Howard and Phyllis Leasgang, and by his paternal grandfather, Richard Snyder.
Funeral and committal services for Zackery R. Snyder are being held at the convenience of the family.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 12, 2019
