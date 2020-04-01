|
|
Don Kent Brooks passed away March 26, 2020, at his home in Soledad.
He was born in French Camp, Calif., to Walter and Caroline Brooks. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Kenneth and Andre; and younger sister, Susan Dodge.
He is survived by his daughter, Jacquelyn Brooks of Soledad; adopted sons, Marshall Davis of Rocklin, Calif., Daniel Manriquez of Clovis, Calif., and Peter Gage of Soledad; sister, June Crow of Gold River, Calif.
At his request, there will be no services. Private interment of the cremated remains will be at a later date.
Arrangements by Woodyard Funeral Home, Soledad, CA 831-678-9100 WoodyardFuneralHome.com
Published in Soledad Bee from Apr. 1 to Apr. 7, 2020