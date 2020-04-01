Home

POWERED BY

Services
WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME - Soledad
395 East Street
Soledad, CA 93960
831-678-9100
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Kent Brooks


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Kent Brooks Obituary
Don Kent Brooks passed away March 26, 2020, at his home in Soledad.

He was born in French Camp, Calif., to Walter and Caroline Brooks. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Kenneth and Andre; and younger sister, Susan Dodge.

He is survived by his daughter, Jacquelyn Brooks of Soledad; adopted sons, Marshall Davis of Rocklin, Calif., Daniel Manriquez of Clovis, Calif., and Peter Gage of Soledad; sister, June Crow of Gold River, Calif.

At his request, there will be no services. Private interment of the cremated remains will be at a later date.

Arrangements by Woodyard Funeral Home, Soledad, CA 831-678-9100 WoodyardFuneralHome.com
Published in Soledad Bee from Apr. 1 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -