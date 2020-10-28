I had the privilege of teaching Mrs. Wolgamott's grandson, Harold. Along with Harold's parents, Mrs. Wolgamott was an integral part of her grandson's life. I remember many conversations I had with this selfless and caring woman. She loved her grandson, Harold and her entire extended family so very much. God bless this wonderful woman and the life she lived as an example to us all. My prayers go out to the entire Wolgamott family at this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Miss Griffin

Marina, Ca.

Noelle Griffin

Teacher