Elsie M. Kaupp, 100, of Soledad,, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. She was born May 16, 1919 in Courtland, Calif.
She enjoyed her childhood growing up on the Sacramento delta and remembers being ferried with her brothers and sisters by their father across the river to go to school. She also spent summers in Kyburz with her cousin and had many fond memories of those times.
She later met and married Floyd Kaupp, whose employment with Pacific Telephone took them to the Monterey Peninsula where they settled in Del Rey Oaks.
There, she enjoyed her life involved with her children's activities and the community. She often spoke of her friendship with Grace Hattori as they spent time sewing costumes for their daughter's ballet programs. Elsie was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed quilting, gardening and reading. She attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Seaside during her time on the peninsula.
She also cherished her longtime friendship with Mrs. Logue and her visits to see her when Mrs. Logue moved to Montana. She loved traveling by train to see her friend.
After her husband's passing, Elsie moved to the ranch in Soledad in 1977, where she was involved with her grandchildren's activities and served at Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church with her friend Lola. Elsie enjoyed travels with her sister Nora and daughter Kathryn to the East Coast and Canada as well as trips to Yosemite.
She relished her numerous trips to the delta to visit her childhood home and her nephew and nieces there. She attended the annual Pear Fair held in Courtland as much as possible. Her travels were some of the high-lights of her long life.
Preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Kaupp and daughter-in-law Betty Kaupp.
She is survived by her sons, John (Connie) Kaupp of Idaho, David (Becky) Kaupp of Soledad, and daughter Kathryn (Robert) Sweet of Atascadero; Grandchildren: Natalie Martin of Oregon, Shannon (Jon) Wager of Windsor, CA, Garlin (Christina) Kaupp, of Soledad, Rebecca Kaupp of Spreckels, John (Tricia) Kaupp of Spreckels, Amanda Kaupp of Soledad and Benjamin Sweet of Salinas. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Thank you to the skilled and excellent staff of Eden Valley Care Center in Soledad for the loving care of Elsie in the last few years. Donations in memory of Elsie may be made to Eden Valley Care Center, 612 Main St. Soledad, CA 93960.
In memory of her life and as a tribute: extend a kindness to some-one today, help someone in need, share or provide a meal, bless someone with a gesture of love and compassion.
As Elsie would say "Well that's it; Thanks a million."
At her request a private Graveside Service will be held by her family in Monterey.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
