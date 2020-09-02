With deep sorrow, the family of Franco "Frank" Ramelli of Soledad announces his passing on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, two months shy of his 98th birthday, and three months shy of his 70th wedding anniversary.
Franco was born in Moghegno, in Canton Ticino, Switzerland in 1922 to Caterina (Pincini) and Silvio Ramelli. He apprenticed as a baker and from his young teens until age 24, worked as a baker in Switzerland.
In 1948, Franco and his brother Vito arrived in the final phase of a great wave of a more than 100 year immigration from Ticino to California that began after the Gold Rush. They were excited to see for themselves, the birthplace of their parents - the area now referred to as Camphora, just north of Soledad. Franco started working at the Polly Anna Bakery in Salinas and began a great love affair with the Salinas Valley and California.
Franco then relocated to Ferndale, California to work at the Marca Bakery, owned by a fellow Swiss. In October of 1950, Odilia, his childhood sweetheart who had grown up next door to him, arrived from Switzerland and they were married at St. Theodore's Catholic Church in Gonzales. In Ferndale, they welcomed daughter Lisetta in 1951, then returned to Soledad where they had the opportunity to open the Soledad Bakery, and make Soledad their life-long home.
The Soledad Bakery, opening its doors in 1952, became an institution in Soledad, a place not only to get delicious donuts, pies, and pastries, but also the best and crustiest French Bread in the area. Franco was also famous for his wedding cake masterpieces. If you were married in the Salinas Valley between 1952 and 1993, Franco most likely made your cake. He also made his own, his daughter's and helped make his granddaughter's wedding cakes.
It is difficult to separate Franco's work and personal life as he, Odilia and their six children all worked at the Bakery. His vibrant personality, and his generosity and care for his friends and customers, endeared him to the Soledad community, and made the Bakery a destination stop for those from out-of area as well. Via the back or front door, farmers, farm workers, folks in town- everyone came by to share a cup of coffee and to hear the local news.
A naturalized and staunchly proud American citizen, Franco maintained ties with his homeland, returning often with his family. The quintessential immigrant, he loved relating his and his ancestors stories about the Great Immigration, its personal impact for him and the cultural impact on the Salinas Valley, thus becoming the local historian, both here and in Switzerland. His love of adventure also led him on many family trips up and down the state of California, and on many trips in the United States and other parts of the world.
Franco was a tireless individual who always said his greatest achievement along with wife Odilia, was his family. Despite the long bakery hours in the middle of the night, a pile of kids, and a community who still needed bread and cakes on weekends, Franco found the time to be a generous and caring father, as well as a friend to many in the community, and continued to do so with the birth of his six grandchildren who he adored.
The Ramellis retired in 1993, but the Soledad Bakery will live on in the annals of Soledad's history. Even years later, well into his 90's, anyone seeing Franco, the Baker, would be reminded of their beloved maple bar or donut.
Franco was a member of the Monterey County Swiss- American Club, the Monterey County Swiss Rifle Club, Pro Ticino of Northern California and Foresters of America in Soledad.
He is survived by his wife, Odilia of Soledad; daughters, Lisetta of Switzerland, Adriana (Dave Heywood) of Honolulu, Yvonne (Steve Vosti) of St. Helena, and Diane (Jim McConnell) of Los Altos. He was predeceased by sons, Frankie and Dennis Ramelli; his parents; and four siblings. He is also survived by sister Delfina and brother Silvano (Ulia), as well as many nieces and nephews in Switzerland.
Franco's joys of his life, his six grandchildren (along with new grandson-in -law), will carry on his family legacy; Daniela (Paul Eckert), Lia, and Gina Vosti and Kelly, Nick and Casey McConnell.
The family wishes to thank his many caregivers for their kindness. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in order to gather in the manner that Franco loved, with family and friends. If you like, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice
in his honor.
In tribute, a Facebook page has been established for those who wish to share their favorite Soledad Bakery stories and memories. See Facebook Page : "Ramelli's Soledad Bakery Memories" link below.https://www.facebook.com/Ramellis-Soledad-Bakery-Memories-102206318287124
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather will be forever in our hearts.