Hermenia "Minnie" Govea
1936 - 2020
Hermenia 'Minnie' Govea, 83, passed away on Sept. 11, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. Minnie was born Dec. 24, 1936 in Texas.
Minnie is survived by two daughters, Juanita Chavez of Redding and Candie (Paul) Reyes of Soledad; 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grand-child; sisters, Mary Olivas of Arizona, Jean Arroyo of Nevada, Virginia (Richard) Ortiz, Petra (Tommy) Melendrez; sister-in-law, Lydia Torres (all of Soledad); along with many nephews and nieces from the Torres, Castillo and Govea family.
Minnie was preceded in death by her first husband, Eddie Castillo; her son, Eddie Jr.; her two daughters, Veronica and Angie Castillo; her second husband, Roy Govea; her parents, Felipe and Maria Torres; three brothers; and one sister.
She loved music, dancing, coloring, crossword puzzles, reading and going shopping. Some of her favorite trips were thrift shopping with her niece and Goddaughter Lorraine Ramirez. But most of all, she loved being with her family.
She was a mother to many grandchildren and any others who needed her.
She gave selflessly and loved deeply and she will be greatly missed.

Published in Soledad from Sep. 16 to Sep. 22, 2020.
