Joyce Helen Urquidez, 80, long time Salinas, Calif. resident passed away Jan. 28, 2020 at her home in Roseville, Calif., of complications of a stroke.
Joyce was born in San Francisco, Calif., and was the daughter of Stanley and Helen Scott of San Francisco. She is survived by her son Bryan Joseph Urquidez of Rocklin, Calif., as well as many friends and family. She is preceded in death by Eugene William Urquidez, and Donald Wayne Baze Sr.
After being orphaned as a child, Joyce was raised by her paternal grandparents, Robert, and Rose Scott, of Soledad, Calif., where she attended Soledad Mission School, Gonzales High school, and Hartnell College.
Joyce was active in the community, generously donating several hours as a member and officer of the Salinas High School Busters club. She was also the secretary of Salinas Old Town Merchants Association. Friends and family remember her as vivacious, compassionate and above all a peacemaker. She was very devoted to her family both as a wife and a mother, and friend to many.
Joyce was active in the Gonzalez High School Reunion Committee for several years and loved maintaining connections to her cherished friend from the Soledad mission area. She was married to Eugene Urquidez for nearly 30-years and reunited with her high school boyfriend Don Baze Sr. after being widowed in 1988. They were tougher until Don's death in 2017.
In retirement, she loved to explore the country with Don and even ventured into South America several times.
She loved to spoil her grand-dog Chester.
Her son Bryan would like to thank the staff at Exaton Village Roseville for the care they provided, always mindful of her dignity; Len and Sandy Lindstrand for generously loaning him the funds to support her in her time of need; Sonja Harris for alerting the sheriff's office to conduct a welfare check which resulted in much needed medical assistance; Everyone who made time to travel long distances to visit her while she was recovering, and later at living at Eskaton Village; Sonja Harris, Oren and Treasa French, Len and Sandy Lindstrand, and Betsy Baze, apologies to anyone who was missed. He would also like to thank Randy Lingenfelter, and Michael Imes for visiting her once she relocated to Roseville, Calif.
It was a heartbreaking choice for Bryan to uproot Joyce from all her friends in the Monterey County Area. He would also like to acknowledge his gratitude for the steady arrival of cards and letters that Joyce received from her friends from home who were unable to make the long journey to visit in person.
Visitation will be held 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Feb, 14, 2020, at Struve and Laporte Chapel on 41 W. San Luis Street in Salinas, Calif., Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m.
There will be a 10:00 a.m. Chapel Blessing at Struve and Laporte Chapel on Feb. 15, 2020.
Burial to follow at Soledad District Cemetery on 1711 Metz Road in Soledad, Calif.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com.
Published in Soledad Bee from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18, 2020