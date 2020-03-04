|
|
Lorraine Anne Gardoni, 90, died on Monday, February 24 in Salinas. She was born Aug. 10, 1929, in San Jose to Mary and Manuel Silveira. The family moved to Salinas while Lorraine was still young and she graduated from Salinas High School. Following high school, she worked at the Monterey County Farm Bureau in Salinas. She and John Robert Gardoni married in 1953.
They farmed in the Soledad/Gonzales area for more than 35 years, during which time Lorraine served as the ranch's bookkeeper in addition to taking care of the family. Throughout her life, she volunteered for many service organizations bringing her love, talents, and support to each and to her family. She was an amazing baker and cook, and she took delight in making and decorating her children's birthday cakes each year. She loved to garden and animals always held a special place in her heart. She was loved and will be missed.
Following John's death in 1991, she continued to assist their sons on the ranch until moving to Eden Valley Care Center in 2018, where she was surrounded by care and love.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, John Sr., and her sister, Janet Alves. She is survived by her daughter, Anne DeLander; sons John Jr., David, Michael and Jim Gardoni; 11 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Woodyard Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, followed by a mass at Our Lady of Solitude Church at 10:00 a.m.
Please leave condolences for the family at WoodyardFuneralHome.com.
Remembrances may be made to Eden Valley Care Center or The SPCA for Monterey County.
Published in Soledad Bee from Mar. 4 to Mar. 10, 2020