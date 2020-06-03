Mary Ellen Smith
Mary Ellen Smith was born June 16, 1957, in San Jose, Calif. She joined sisters Peggy Housley and Pamela Smith. She passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.
Mary was a member of First Assembly of God in Greenfield, since 1978. She made many friends throughout the years in church, and volunteered with the church treasury and church Sunday school.
Mary spent many years providing daycare to children in her home. Through the years, over 100 children passed through their door, and Mary loved them all. She also worked for the California Department of Corrections, CTF prison, in Soledad from May 1995 through July 2019. She was very dedicated to her job and rarely missed a day of work.
During the past decade, Mary enjoyed traveling throughout the country. She visited 23 states, plus DC. Some highlights of her travels were Hawaii, Washington DC, Gettysburg, Walt Disney World, and Niagara Falls.
Mary loved the television show "The Andy Griffith Show" and traveled to Mount Airy, N.C., the town that was the basis for the fictional town of Mayberry. She also enjoyed comedienne Lucille Ball, and traveled to Jamestown, N.Y., which was the hometown of Ms Ball. She also recently attended a reunion for cast and fans of the show CHIPS. She enjoyed going to Gaither Family Fest and meeting various artists in Gatlinburg Tenn.
Mary was preceded in death by parents Herman and Estelle Smith; brother Herman Smith Jr; sisters, Pam Smith and Tammie Smith. Mary is survived by her sisters, Lola Smith and Peggy Donaldson; as well as nephews, Kevin Donaldson and Michael Smith; niece, Lisa Smith; aunts, Doris Ingle, Della Mayfield, Retha Wilson, and Zelma Stapp. She had numerous cousins.
A family service was held at Greenfield First Assembly on May 29, 2020, followed by a public burial at Oak Park Cemetery in Greenfield. She was laid to rest next to her sisters and parents.
A GoFundMe account is active to assist the family with expenses (https://www.gofundme.com/f/2t4nf-mary039s-medical-expenses).
For additional information, please contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.

Published in Soledad from Jun. 3 to Jun. 9, 2020.
