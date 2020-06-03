Rafael Duarte "Ralph" Robledo
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rafael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rafael (Ralph) Duarte R-bledo of Soledad, Calif., a loving father, grandfather, husband, and brother, passed away on Sunday, May 3rd 2020. He was 88 years of age.
Rafael was born Sept. 11, 1931, in El Centro, Calif., to his father Jose Robledo, and mother Victoria Duarte Robledo. In the early 1940's, Rafael, along with his family, relocated to Soledad, Calif., from Brawly, Calif. In his teenage years, he worked in the fields of the Salinas Valley, alongside his father and family. During this time, he took an interest in boxing and started to train at a gym in Gonzales, Calif., eventually becoming a professional fighter in his late teens. After suffering a hearing loss injury, doctors recommended he quit boxing. In the late 1950's, Rafael went to work as a foreman for Bruce Church Inc., a lettuce produce company. He worked for Church Inc. until his retirement, almost 28 years later.
Rafael was a social butterfly, always up for a good laugh and good conversation with family, and his many friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed hanging out at the Soledad Barber Shop, and was a fixture at the Soledad Market, across the street from his home, conversing about the good old days and growing up in Soledad. He would often give advice to the youth about staying on the right path.
He enjoyed going to casinos and traveling with his wife, Mary Urquidez Robledo. He loved a variety of music, dancing, and attending festivals. His favorite festival was the Festa Italia Santa Rosalia, in Monterey Calif. He also loved watching World Wrestling Federation on TV, old classic western movies and any movie with sharks in it.
Rafael was preceded in death by his first wife, Aurora Heredia Robledo; his parents, Jose and Victoria Robledo; his sisters, Mercy Robledo Cazares and Ramona Robledo Martinez; his brothers, Ramon and Joe Robledo; his nephew, Abraham Robledo; his grandson, Luis Rafael Solozano; and his second wife, Mary Urquidez Robledo.
He is survived by his sister, Lupe Robledo Gonzales; his brothers, Manuel Robledo (and his wife Mary Lou), Pete Robledo (and his wife Lali); his sister in laws, Mary Robledo and Lupe Robledo; his son, Rafael H Robledo Jr., his daughters, Carmen Barajas Robledo, Vivian Puentes, Marcela Garcia, Cecilia Villegas, Linda Hernandez; 13 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Woodyard Funeral Home on 395 East St. in Soledad. Burial will take place at Soledad Cemetery on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 10 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Soledad from Jun. 3 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Burial
10:00 AM
Soledad Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME - Soledad
395 East Street
Soledad, CA 93960
831-678-9100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 3, 2020
It was a pleasure to have met a wonderful Man. He will be greatly missed. Love and prayers to his family.
Katherine Jones
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michelle Granados
June 3, 2020
Valerie Hernandez
Family
June 2, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Puentes
June 2, 2020
Ralph, along with his brothers Ray and Joe, worked for me years ago at Bruce Church, Inc. I was in charge of the Lettuce Harvest Operations at that time (1974-1981). All three Robledo brothers were honest and hard working men. RIP
Noel Carr
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved