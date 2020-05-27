Sezarina (Sue) Ciavarelli, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 19, 2020, in Salinas, Calif.
Sue was born to parents Angelina and John Mello on Oct. 23, 1923, on a small island called Gracioza in the Azores Islands. At five yeas old, she and her family migrated to Santa Cruz, Calif. Her first-grade teacher had trouble pronouncing her first name and from that day on, she was known as "Sue."
At 18, she married Robert Soares. They eventually set down roots in Soledad, Calif., to raise their family. Sue worked for the Soledad Pharmacy for many years. She was a fantastic cook who enjoyed hosting dinner parties for her family and friends. She loved to sing, dance and engage in spirited conversations. Sue attended Our Lady of Solitude, Catholic Church. She was active in many social clubs such as the Soledad YLI, The Lionesses, and the Silver Kings and Queens. Sue and Bob were married for 47 years until he passed away in 1988.
Sue married Ed Ciavarelli in 1991 and relocated to Hollister, Calif., where she and Ed enjoyed retirement. They loved trips to Topaz Lake where they would fish, play cards and camp in their R.V. She enjoyed visits with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She would always tell them when they left, "Make sure you call and let it ring once when you get home, so I know you made it home safe. Give me the signal." She could always be seen waving from her driveway until her visitors were out of sight. Her vibrant spirit and zest for life will always be remembered. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Brady (Bill) from Spreckels, Gail Esteban (John) from King City and her daughter in-law, Maureen Soares (Gary) from Salinas; seven grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Angelina Mello; her sister, Emma Perry; brother, Joe Mello; sister, Mary Cacace; and son, Gary Soares.
Due to the current Covid-19 regulations, services will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Sue's honor to VNA Hospice Giving Foundation at vnacare.org or the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
Published in Soledad from May 27 to Jun. 2, 2020.