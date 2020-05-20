Stephen "Steve" Green Prewitt passed away suddenly at his home in Fresno, Calif., on April 17, 2020.
Born in San Mateo, Calif., on April 23, 1937, Steve was a seventh generation member of a California pioneer family. His parents were Roy and Minnie Prewitt of Soledad. Steve spent his early life in our beautiful and beloved Salinas Valley. He attended Chualar Elementary School and Mission School. He was a graduate of the 1955 class of Gonzales High School.
Steve had many great memories of his life and family. He loved spending time at Arroyo Seco, Paraiso, Pacific Grove, Santa Cruz, Sausalito and San Francisco.
As a youth, Steve was active in 4-H and FFA, as well as student government. After graduation from high school, Steve traveled in Europe before entering military service, where he was stationed in Germany.
Steve married Wanda Stockdale in 1959, before graduating from Cal Poly Pomona with a degree in Ag Business in 1962. They went on to have three children.
Steve worked hard in the business of agriculture his whole life, first with his father at Southern Pacific Milling Company, and later as owner of Soledad Warehouse, Monterey Bean Company and Plant-mobile. He fulfilled his life-long dream of getting his pilot's license in 1968, and flew often for many years.
Providing well for his family was top priority for Steve. Steve spent many wonderful vacations with his family visiting Hawaii, as well as touring and camping across the Western United States. He loved the theater, and the family attended countless plays and live performances in San Francisco theaters, and 49ers football games at Candlestick Park. He was an active member of the Elks Club and visited Elks Lodges across the United States.
After retirement, Steve and his wife Carolyn enjoyed time traveling up and down the East Coast. They sent hundreds of postcards to the family journaling their travels. They lived in Hilton Head, South Carolina for four years, and made many friends before returning to California to settle in Fresno.
Steve lived his life to the fullest. He loved his family and America, and believed a person could accomplish whatever they set their mind to.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Prewitt; his three children, Audrey Kay Prewitt, Scott Prewitt, and Kimberly Prewitt (Tankersley); grandchildren, Michaela Howe, Ben Howe, Austin Prewitt, Blake Prewitt, Jette Tankerlsey, Dru Tankersley, Sayler Tankersley, and great grandson, Geoffrey Campo.
Steve will be greatly missed by his family, and will be forever in our hearts until we meet again.
For online condolences, go to www.EFS-Cares.com.
Born in San Mateo, Calif., on April 23, 1937, Steve was a seventh generation member of a California pioneer family. His parents were Roy and Minnie Prewitt of Soledad. Steve spent his early life in our beautiful and beloved Salinas Valley. He attended Chualar Elementary School and Mission School. He was a graduate of the 1955 class of Gonzales High School.
Steve had many great memories of his life and family. He loved spending time at Arroyo Seco, Paraiso, Pacific Grove, Santa Cruz, Sausalito and San Francisco.
As a youth, Steve was active in 4-H and FFA, as well as student government. After graduation from high school, Steve traveled in Europe before entering military service, where he was stationed in Germany.
Steve married Wanda Stockdale in 1959, before graduating from Cal Poly Pomona with a degree in Ag Business in 1962. They went on to have three children.
Steve worked hard in the business of agriculture his whole life, first with his father at Southern Pacific Milling Company, and later as owner of Soledad Warehouse, Monterey Bean Company and Plant-mobile. He fulfilled his life-long dream of getting his pilot's license in 1968, and flew often for many years.
Providing well for his family was top priority for Steve. Steve spent many wonderful vacations with his family visiting Hawaii, as well as touring and camping across the Western United States. He loved the theater, and the family attended countless plays and live performances in San Francisco theaters, and 49ers football games at Candlestick Park. He was an active member of the Elks Club and visited Elks Lodges across the United States.
After retirement, Steve and his wife Carolyn enjoyed time traveling up and down the East Coast. They sent hundreds of postcards to the family journaling their travels. They lived in Hilton Head, South Carolina for four years, and made many friends before returning to California to settle in Fresno.
Steve lived his life to the fullest. He loved his family and America, and believed a person could accomplish whatever they set their mind to.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Prewitt; his three children, Audrey Kay Prewitt, Scott Prewitt, and Kimberly Prewitt (Tankersley); grandchildren, Michaela Howe, Ben Howe, Austin Prewitt, Blake Prewitt, Jette Tankerlsey, Dru Tankersley, Sayler Tankersley, and great grandson, Geoffrey Campo.
Steve will be greatly missed by his family, and will be forever in our hearts until we meet again.
For online condolences, go to www.EFS-Cares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Soledad from May 20 to May 26, 2020.