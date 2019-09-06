|
|
|
Abel M. Dominguez, 90, of St. Mary's City, MD, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019.
Born on August 19, 1929 in Newark, New Jersey, he retired as a Colonel in the United States Air Force after serving his country for over 20 years. He traveled extensively throughout his life and enjoyed sailing on the Chesapeake Bay and Eastern coast and time with his family. Abel was active volunteering in the St. Mary's community: the Leonardtown Rotary Club, the Historic St. Mary's City Commission, Maryland Dove, and St. Mary's River Yacht Club. Abel was one of the founders of the Westsail Owner's Association. He worked for many years as the editor of the Journal of Forensic Sciences.
Abel is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Doris. He is survived by his three children: Jean and husband Donnie Kinard, Jane and husband Roy Kropp, Martin and wife Maryann, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He will be remembered as a devoted husband and caring father, respected by all in his personal and professional life as an ethical, hardworking man who valued education and family.
Abel will be laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery in the near future.
Memorial contributions may be made to Historic St. Mary's City, Maryland Dove Fund, P.O. Box 24, St. Mary's City, MD 20686.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 13, 2019