Angela "Angie" Clopper, 56, of Lexington Park, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 19, 2019, at home surrounded by family.

Angela was born to the late Giuseppe Flaim and Barbara Flaim on August 3, 1962, in Washington, DC. She married John E. Clopper Jr. on Sept. 21, 1981.

Angela was so unapologetically full of life and adventure. She owned and operated Angie's Play House, a special needs daycare, for 15 years in her home, before retiring in 2005. She had a passion for cooking and became a chef until she fully retired in March of 2012. Angela enjoyed gardening, boat rides on Sunday Morning Dream, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, John E. Clopper Jr.; her three children: John E. Clopper III, of Lexington Park; Giuseppe A. Clopper, of Florida; Jennifer L. Clopper, of Lexington Park; four grandchildren: John E. Clopper IV, Ian Clopper, Shiane Clopper, Joseph Clopper; and one sister, Luigia Franks, of Ellicott City.

Angela was a devoted wife, loving mother, and greatest Grams ever! Donations can be made in her honor to the .

A Life Celebration will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 at Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lexington Park, California, MD. Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary