Ann Curtiss Eve
1930 - 2020
Beverly Ann Curtiss Eve died June 2, 2020, of complications of dementia.

Ann was born in Washington, DC, on December 29, 1930, the second daughter of Charles Lewis Curtiss Jr. and Wilhelmina Hoch. She attended the University of Maryland, then served in the Red Cross in Korea during the Korean war. She lived for years in Virginia Beach and worked in a Montessori school. Always an adventurer, she traveled widely, but her favorite place, where she spent her childhood summers, was McKay's Beach, to which she returned over and over and lived for most of the last 30 years of her life.

Beloved aunt and friend to many, Ann was known for her kindness and good cheer, and these qualities were returned to her. Her family thanks all her friends and neighbors on McKay's Beach, where a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 7, 2020.
