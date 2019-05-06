Resources More Obituaries for Anne Lancaster Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anne Aud Lancaster

Obituary Condolences Flowers Anne Aud Lancaster, Former Employment Superintendent of the Patuxent River Naval Air Test Center, died May 2, 2019. She was 92.

Born Jan. 22, 1927, in Pearson, MD, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Irene Aud. After graduating from St. Michael's High School, she took her first job at the Naval Air Test Center in 1947. This position began a 31-year career in Human Resource administration at Pax River. She retired from Federal Service in 1990 after more than three decades of helping thousands of individuals gain employment with the Government and grow professionally. She was proud to have had a role in building the careers of these talented personnel who collectively contributed to the advancement of Naval aviation through their work at the Test Center.

She took a break from Federal Service in the 1960s to run her own business, the Maryland Beauty Lounge. Through this venue, she continued to build her professional capabilities, demonstrate her uncanny knack for balancing multiple priorities, and creating wonderful relationships with a host of friends.

A lifelong resident of St. Mary's County, Mrs. Lancaster was active in many civic organizations. She was a leader in driving the building of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Lexington Park, and she served on Church Councils for Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Cecilia's Catholic Churches. She was also instrumental in founding the Catholic Daughters Chapter in the southern part of St. Mary's County and served as its Regent early in its founding. In the 1990s, she managed the St. James' Church weekly bingo, making it a major fundraiser for the church.

Mrs. Lancaster is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Harry Spearman Lancaster Sr. She is survived by her three children: Harry Spearman "Lanny Lancaster Jr. and his wife Jackie, of Leonardtown; David Lee Lancaster and his wife Lynn, of Hollywood; and Jacalyn Lancaster Hanley and her husband Bob, of Hughesville. Mrs. Lancaster has four grandchildren: Aaron Thomas Mullen Lancaster and his wife Lindsay; Katelyn Anne Lancaster Hanley; Robert Pierce Rory Hanley; Tsianina "Tre" Lancaster-Smith and her husband Marque. She also has six great grandchildren: Harry James Weber Lancaster, Jedidiah Lancaster, Elijah Smalley, Ayana Smalley, Maliya Smith, and Loyal Smith. She is also survived by her brother, Jack Aud and his wife Margaret.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lancaster was predeceased by her grandson, Harry Spearman Lancaster III; three brothers: Franklin, George, and Dick Aud; two sisters: Hilda Weiland, Lee Lancaster; and her longtime friend and caregiver, Catherine M. Saxon.

Family will receive friends on Friday, May 10, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien at 12 p.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Rory Hanley, Tommy Hanley, Aaron Lancaster, George Lancaster, Jay Lancaster, Jedidiah Lancaster, Richard Lancaster, and Elijah Smalley. Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary's, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and/or St. Aloysius Catholic Church, P.O. Box 310, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

