Anthony "Tony" Frederick Dubler, 48, of Glen Arm, Baltimore County, MD, died tragically on May 18, 2019 as a result of a private airplane crash near RoatÃ¡n off of the Honduran coast. He was with his life-long best friend, Rick Tepel, and was on the way to a fly fishing excursion in Guanaja.

Tony was born in Leonardtown and raised in California, MD. He graduated from St. Mary's Ryken High School in 1988. He attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and graduated from Towson University with a degree in Geographic Information Systems. He was Vice President of Business Development for ASRC Federal, a subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation.

Tony started his career with the Maryland Department of the Environment, and later joined Lockheed Martin, where he was a manager in business development. He was an avid fisherman, a single-digit handicap golfer, and enjoyed furniture making as well as landscaping in his spare time. When his children were growing up, he coached their soccer teams for many years and helped inspire their athletic and intellectual pursuits.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Harris; son, Dustin Harris Dubler, a recent graduate of St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia; daughter, Miya Elizabeth Dubler, a rising senior at Columbia University in New York City; and mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Dubler who resides in California, MD. He is preceded in death by his father, Walter F. Dubler.

He will always be remembered for his generosity, loyalty, kindness and spirit, wonderful sense of humor, and unfailing devotion to his family and friends.

The family will hold a private Celebration of his Life in Towson, MD, on June 29. Published in The Enterprise on May 31, 2019