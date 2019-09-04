|
Barbara "Bobbi" Dianne Russello passed into the arms of our Lord on September 1, 2019. She was born on February 7, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York and was the only child of Joseph P. and Jane Forrest Barber Russello, who preceded her in death.
Bobbi is survived by three children, Thomas J. Longobardi, Cathy Jo Williams (Pat), and Janis Dee Russello; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; and her 30 year companion, John (Buddy) Howe.
Over the years in St. Mary's, she was the President of the first Federated Republican Women's Club, head of the St. Mary's Salvation Army, a member of the St. Clement's Island Friends, St. Mary's Community Theater Group, a charter member of the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, and a 50 year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Bobbi also loved to play bridge.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00am at the Eldon Grove Chapel, 37325 Lockes Crossing Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 with Deacon William Kyte of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church officiating. Interment will follow at the family cemetery on the estate.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com
All arrangements are being handled by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 6, 2019