Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home Pa
30195 Three Notch Rd
Charlotte Hall, MD 20622
(301) 472-4400
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Russello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Dianne "Bobbi" Russello


1935 - 2019
Send Flowers
Barbara Dianne "Bobbi" Russello Obituary
Barbara "Bobbi" Dianne Russello passed into the arms of our Lord on September 1, 2019. She was born on February 7, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York and was the only child of Joseph P. and Jane Forrest Barber Russello, who preceded her in death.

Bobbi is survived by three children, Thomas J. Longobardi, Cathy Jo Williams (Pat), and Janis Dee Russello; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; and her 30 year companion, John (Buddy) Howe.

Over the years in St. Mary's, she was the President of the first Federated Republican Women's Club, head of the St. Mary's Salvation Army, a member of the St. Clement's Island Friends, St. Mary's Community Theater Group, a charter member of the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, and a 50 year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Bobbi also loved to play bridge.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00am at the Eldon Grove Chapel, 37325 Lockes Crossing Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 with Deacon William Kyte of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church officiating. Interment will follow at the family cemetery on the estate.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements are being handled by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.