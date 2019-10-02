|
|
|
Barbara Sachs, 88, of California, MD passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on September 24, 2019. She is survived by her children, Arlene Sachs of Hollywood, MD, Harvey Sachs of Littleton, CO and Louis (Michelle) Sachs of Leonardtown, MD and two grandchildren, Rebecca and Michael Sachs. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Sachs.
Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 339, Lexington Park, MD 20653, Hospice of St. Mary's, Attn: Commitment to Caring Circle, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 4, 2019