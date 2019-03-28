|
Charles Raymond Thomas II, 53, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019, at his sister's home in Front Royal, Virginia, after a short battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 16, 1965, in Radford. He attended John Handley High School and was a 1983 graduate of Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, MD.
Charles was predeceased by his father, Jim Thomas; and his granddaughter, Dani Price. He is survived by his mother, Caroline Thomas Hastreiter; his step-mother, Renee Thomas; his sister, Kay Thomas Schroyer (Tony); his brother, Bob Thomas (Lisa); his step-brothers: Kevin Humphries (Angela), Mike Humphries (Janine); his daughters: Alex Thomas (Scott Price), Miranda Thomas (Angel Conteras); his son, Charlie Thomas III; his grandson, Roman Conteras; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Charles touched are invited to a memorial reception at the Olde Towne Pub, 22785 Washington Street, Leonardtown, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, to reminisce, mourn, and celebrate his life.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2019