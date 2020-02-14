|
|
Early on February 1st, 2020, Charles R. Collins, Jr. passed from this world following a short but valiant fight against cancer at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD. Chuck, as he was known by all who knew him, was a great friend, accomplished and lifelong sailor, and loving and devoted father, brother, and uncle. He leaves behind his two sons, Donald and Charles III, their mother Ruth, his sister Anne, and brother David; additionally, he leaves 4 nieces and nephews, Kristine Antoon, Ryan Williams, Phoebe Hohl, and Daniel Collins; grand-nieces and nephews Ryan, Emily, Maggie, and Allison Antoon, Luke and Liam Williams, Alice and Henry Hohl, and Benjamin Collins.
Chuck was born February 17th 1951 in Norfolk, VA at Portsmouth Naval Hospital to Janet and Charles Collins Sr., Chuck enlisted in the US Coast Guard at age 21 in 1972, eventually retiring after 21 years of service at the rank of Chief Petty Officer in 1993. During his career, he performed many roles, from drug interdiction to marine surveying in stations spanning the East Coast. After retiring from the Coast Guard, Chuck and his family settled in St. Mary's County, MD. In time, he would embark on a second career as a logistician for several military contractors in the area. Following his second retirement, Chuck moved aboard his sailboat S.V. Titan, on which he pursued peace and adventure from his home base docked at Calvert Marina in Solomons, MD.
A memorial celebration of his rich and storied life will be held on March 7th 2020 at Calvert Marina beginning at 1:00 PM.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2020