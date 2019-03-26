|
Clara A. Viverette, 88, of Lilburn, GA, formerly of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on March 21, 2019, in Lilburn, GA. Clara was born on March 21, 1931, in Littleton, WV, to the late Paul C. Pendergrast and the late Nelle O. (Huggins) Pendergrast.
Clara was a homemaker; she enjoyed reading, gardening, beach vacations with her family, and cooking.
Along with her parents, Clara was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Powell T. Viverette; her son, Michael D. Viverette; her daughter, Terri Vliet; and her sisters: Margaret Schulz and Ruth Pendergrast. She is survived by her son, Paul (Colleen) Viverette; daughter, Ruthann Scott; four grandchildren: Tess Pizarro, Deanna Powell, Rebekah Viverette, Asa Viverette; and two great grandchildren: Bradley Pizarro and Aiden Powell.
A graveside service for Clara will be held on March 29, 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.
Condolences to the family may be made at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.
Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2019