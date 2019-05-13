|
|
Colbert Matthew Barnes III, 64, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on May 6, 2019.
Colbert is survived by his wife, Rose Barnes; children: Erica McCormick (Gernard), Colbert Barnes IV (Sabana); stepmother, Marguerite Barnes; brother, J. Mark Barnes; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will unite on Monday, May 13 for visitation at 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter Claver Church, 16922 Saint Peter Claver Road, St. Inigoes, MD 20684. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.
Arrangements by Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2019