Home

POWERED BY

Services
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD 20601
(301) 632-6624
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Peter Claver Church
16922 Saint Peter Claver Rd
St Inigoes, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Peter Claver Church
16922 Saint Peter Claver Rd
St Inigoes, MD
Resources
More Obituaries for Colbert Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colbert Matthew Barnes III


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Colbert Matthew Barnes III Obituary
Colbert Matthew Barnes III, 64, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on May 6, 2019.
Colbert is survived by his wife, Rose Barnes; children: Erica McCormick (Gernard), Colbert Barnes IV (Sabana); stepmother, Marguerite Barnes; brother, J. Mark Barnes; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will unite on Monday, May 13 for visitation at 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter Claver Church, 16922 Saint Peter Claver Road, St. Inigoes, MD 20684. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.
Arrangements by Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now