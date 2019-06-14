David Lee Mitchell Sr., 49, passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2019. David was born on May 30, 1970 in Baltimore, MD, to Emma Lee and George Perry Mitchell Jr.

David attended Baltimore Polytechnical Institute, Baltimore School of the Arts, and Goucher College. He took great strength in recovering from life's obstacles through the power of God.

David's most cherished times were spent with his family. He was a proud father to son, David Lee Mitchell Jr., age 27, of Baltimore. In 2016, David met the love of his life, Theresa Lumpkins Mitchell, of Drayden, MD. The couple married the following year, and David gained two adoring stepdaughters: Lily and Gracie Cullison. David was a naturally loving and gentle stepfather, writing notes for the girls to find in their lunchboxes and nightstands, and providing plenty of laughs and hugs. David had an adventurous spirit, matched well with that of his wife. Together, they traveled to the Grand Canyon, a concert in New York City, a honeymoon in Charleston, and Las Vegas to visit David's brother, Jeffery Keith Mitchell.

David enjoyed genealogy, creative writing, sarcastic humor, playing drums, and worshiping God, particularly through music. One of his favorite activities was listening to his son perform on guitar and vocals at church. In addition to those listed above, David is survived by extended family and loved ones including Homer Madison, Brandy Madison, Daryl Messer; and preceded in death by Donald Messer.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in his name to Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc.

Details regarding the service will be made available by the Brinsfield Funeral Home at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com Published in The Enterprise on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary