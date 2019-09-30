|
David Gilbert Orwig, 83, of Easton, MD, passed away on September 24, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born January 29, 1936 to Henry and Alina Orwig, Dave spent his childhood in Portland, Oregon. He joined the U.S. Navy after graduating from Newberg Union High School in 1953. During his active duty in the Navy, he served on the USS Essex, USS Intrepid, USS Coral Sea and USS Kitty Hawk. A highlight of this time was earning the Golden Shellback by crossing the equator at the International Date Line. Dave retired at the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer in 1974. He continued working as a civil servant for another 20 years at Patuxent River Naval Air Station as a lead F/A-18 project engineer at the Strike Aircraft Test Directorate.
After retiring, he moved to North Carolina with his second wife, the late Mildred (Vern) Clark Marquess Orwig, where he pursued his love of golf and traveling.
He is survived by his sister, Sharon Jury and her husband John; his former spouse Loretta (DeeDee) Orwig, the mother of his six children: Diane Newcomer and her husband, Hal; Mark Orwig and his wife, Donna; Daniel Orwig and his fiance, Gail; Paul Christopher Orwig and his wife, Jean; Steven Orwig and his wife, Sheryl; Melanie Parker and her husband, Sandy; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Vern and his sister Betty Carlson.
Please join the family for a Celebration of Life ceremony on Sunday, October 6th from 1-3pm at Fitzie's Marina and Pub, 21540 Joe Hazel Road, Leonardtown, MD.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the women who provided daily care and love from Chesapeake Caregivers and to the Hospice staff of Easton, Maryland for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, Inc., 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 2, 2019