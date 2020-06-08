Debbie Lynn (Ryce) Dixon
1978 - 2020
Debbie Lynn Dixon, age 42 of Newburg, Maryland, passed away on June 2, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, Virginia.

Debbie was born May 24, 1978.

Debbie was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, daughter, and sister. She enjoyed being with her family and working with children. Debbie worked at Children Center for Discovery in Waldorf, Maryland. Debbie loved everything Snoopy.

Debbie is survived by her husband Charles E. Dixon, Jr. (Eddie), daughter Grayce, and son Chaise. Debbie is also survived by her parents Mike and Doris Ryce; her sisters, Suzanne, Helen, Doris, Tammy, Roberta, Rachel; and her brother Michael.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Face masks and social distancing need to be enforced with limited persons in the facility.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 8, 2020.
