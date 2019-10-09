|
Dennis Lee Keller, 68 years old, passed away peacefully at the Hospice of the Chesapeake House, in Pasadena, MD on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Dennis was born on February 14, 1951 to the late Clyde W. Keller and Nadine Collins Keller.
Dennis was a painter by trade, loved music, animals, playing the lottery and spending time with his family. He always tried to make you smile with one of his silly jokes or whimsical stories. He was a kind and gentle soul and would do anything he could to help you.
Dennis is survived by siblings: Brenda Windsor, Carla (Ronnie) Batman, Denise Dietrich, Nancy (Tommy) Boyce, Edward Keller, Wayne Keller, Roger Keller, Paul Keller (Estelita), and Michael Keller (Daria). He was preceded in death by his brother Bruce Keller and his sisters Jane Keller and Vivian Cowgill.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 12:30 P.M. at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake or the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019