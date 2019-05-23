Home

POWERED BY

Services
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD 20601
(301) 632-6624
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home
2294 Old Washington Rd.
Waldorf, MD
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home
2294 Old Washington Rd.
Waldorf, MD
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Cynthia Tucker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diane Cynthia Tucker Obituary
Diane Cynthia Tucker, 75, of Bushwood, MD, passed away on May 18, 2019. Diane is survived by her husband, George Tucker; children: Valerie Douglas, Theodore Douglas Jr. (Florine); sisters: Janice Amos, Judith Jenkins (Elliott); brother, Raymond Herbert; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will unite on Wednesday, May 29 for visitation at 10 a.m. until Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment is private.
Arrangements by Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.
Published in The Enterprise on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now