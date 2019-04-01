Donnie "Don" Joe Hiens, 82, of White Plains, MD, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on March 29, 2019 in his home. He was born on Oct. 4, 1936 in Lexington, Kentucky, a son of the late Willie and Aline (Parker) Hiens.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Linda Dell Lunsford (Scott Lunsford).

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Joyce Hiens; his children: Leigha Michele Sullivan, of Citra, Florida; Donna Denise Ogden, of Ocala, Florida; Lisa Maria Smith (Henry Boothe), of Drayden, MD; Tambra Jo Beauvais (Jay W. Beauvais), of Richmond, Virginia; Donald Clifford Hiens, of White Plains, MD; his brothers: Freddie Hines (Arlene), Glennis Hiens (Martha), Billie Hiens (Renee), and Wayne Hines (Cindy), all of Kentucky. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Donnie was a master tile setter and a member of the Marble Tile & Terrazzo Workers and Bricklayer's Local 1 of Maryland, Virginia, and DC; and also a member of the Catholic Church.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 13, from Noon to 3 p.m. at St. Columba Masonic Lodge #150 located at Lodge Street in La Plata, MD. All are invited. Come share your memories of our father with us.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in the memory of their father to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603. Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary