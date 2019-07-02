Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brinsfield Funeral Home Pa
22955 Hollywood Rd
Leonardtown, MD 20650
(301) 475-5588
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brinsfield Funeral Home Pa
22955 Hollywood Rd
Leonardtown, MD 20650
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Charles Memorial Gardens
26325 Point Lookout Road
Leonardtown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Louise Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Louise Brown Obituary
Dorothy Louise Brown, 80, of Hollywood, MD passed away on June 24, 2019 at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital with her husband Lenville Brown by her side.
Dorothy was born on August 5, 1938 in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late Fredrick and Virginia Maynard.
Dorothy married the love of her life, Lenville Brown on Nov. 14, 1958 in Tennessee. They spent over 60 wonderful years together before she passed. She loved being a military wife and making friends wherever they were stationed. When they moved to Maryland, she enjoyed volunteering especially at Leonardtown Elementary School. She loved playing with their pet cats. Dorothy enjoyed doing things with her friends but most of all she enjoyed her time with her husband.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Lenville "Bill" Brown, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick and Virginia Maynard.
Funeral arrangements are by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Leonardtown. Family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Graveside Service will follow at 12 p.m. at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
Condolences to the family may be made at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.
Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.
Published in The Enterprise on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now