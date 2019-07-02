Dorothy Louise Brown, 80, of Hollywood, MD passed away on June 24, 2019 at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital with her husband Lenville Brown by her side.

Dorothy was born on August 5, 1938 in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late Fredrick and Virginia Maynard.

Dorothy married the love of her life, Lenville Brown on Nov. 14, 1958 in Tennessee. They spent over 60 wonderful years together before she passed. She loved being a military wife and making friends wherever they were stationed. When they moved to Maryland, she enjoyed volunteering especially at Leonardtown Elementary School. She loved playing with their pet cats. Dorothy enjoyed doing things with her friends but most of all she enjoyed her time with her husband.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Lenville "Bill" Brown, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick and Virginia Maynard.

Funeral arrangements are by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Leonardtown. Family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Graveside Service will follow at 12 p.m. at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. Published in The Enterprise on July 5, 2019