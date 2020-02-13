|
Dorothy Louise Paxton, of Hollywood Maryland on February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of George Paxton; mother of Michael R. Paxton (Kathleen), Susan M. Matthews (William) and Linda A. Paxton (Martin L'Etoile); grandmother of Lynda Kallay, Ryan Matthews, Brendan L'Etoile, Casey Policy, Colleen L'Etoile, Theresa L'Etoile, Michael L'Etoile and the late Christopher Matthews, great grandmother of Jacob Kallay, Nikki Geld, Lucas Matthews, Frances L'Etoile, Barrow L'Etoile, Margaret L'Etoile, Lila Policy and Oliver Policy; great-great grandmother of Rory Geld and Brinn Geld. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, Maryland on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 12:30 pm. Interment gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to Life Connection Mission. www.lifeconnectionmission.org or mailed to Attn: Christie Anne Short 23 Grey Pebble Ct. Germantown, MD 20878
Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, P.A. Rockville, MD www.colefuneral.com
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2020