Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-6633
Elaine Teresa Carroll

Elaine Teresa Carroll Obituary
Elaine Teresa Carroll, 74, of Cross Junction, Virginia, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by family at her home.
Elaine was born in 1944 in Dameron, MD, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Viola Carroll. She was a graduate of Great Mills High School, Lexington Park, MD. Elaine enjoyed crocheting, always crafting scarves for the homeless shelter, and loved cooking.
Her husband, Ronald L. Yocum Sr., preceded her in death in 2008.
Surviving is a daughter, Carole E. Knott (Jay), of Cross Junction, VA; son, Michael A. Costello, of Wesley Chapel, FL; grandchildren: Camyrn and Brandy Bowen, of Wesley Chapel, FL; sisters: Peggy Vallandingham, of Ridge, MD; Mary Norris, of St. Inigoes, MD; Sandra Gerek, of St. Mary's City, MD; brothers: Charles Carroll, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Edward Carroll, of Dameron, MD; and Tony Carroll, of Ridge, MD.
Along with her parents and her husband, Elaine was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Costello; sisters: Joan Cochran, Barbara Smith; and brothers: Donald, Frank, and Roger Carroll.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 8th, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, with a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Ken Patrick officiating. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Elaine's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at: www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2019
