Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rausch Funeral Home
4405 Broomes Island Rd
Port Republic, MD 20676
(410) 586-0520
Resources
More Obituaries for Emilene Good
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilene Thorton (Soper) Good


1928 - 2019
Send Flowers
Emilene Thorton (Soper) Good Obituary
Emilene Thornton Good, 91, of Solomons, Maryland passed away on October 26, 2019 in Solomons, MD. She was born on July 20, 1928 in Mt. Rainer, MD to the late Lingan Dow. and Alice Haller Soper and is also preceded in death by a daughter Darlene Kay Good Lyons.

Emilene worked at various jobs in her lifetime but her favorite job was being a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary's Garden Club and was happiest when she was gardening, cooking, baking, and shopping.

She is survived by her daughters: Deborah Ann Miars and Dianne Lee Dryman and sons; Paul Lawrence Good and Gary Wayne Good. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday November 2, 2019 at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Rd. Port Republic MD from 10 until the start of the Memorial Service at 11 AM.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emilene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.