Frank John Gerred, 83, of Lusby, MD passed away on May 5, 2020 at Washington Hospital Center. Born January 14, 1937 in Standard, AZ, he was the son of the late Don Luther Gerred and Edna May (Collins) Gerred. Frank graduated from University High School in 1955 and received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss). He was a Planning Consultant for SMECO. Frank was a member of the Solomons Yacht Club and he enjoyed sailing and model boat building. Frank is survived by his wife, Rita (Connors) Gerred; his children, Stacey Gerred and Bruce Hudson of Summerville, SC, Frank D. Gerred of St. Albans, VT, Don and Lori Gerred of Cincinnati, OH, Julie Marble and Nicolas Roussel of Rockville, MD, James and Tammy Butler of Herndon, VA and Christine and Greg Yates of Apex, NC; fifteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brother, William Gerred of Southampton, PA. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald L. Gerred; and sister, Elinor Howell. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be determined. Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on May 15, 2020.