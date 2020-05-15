Frank John Gerred
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank John Gerred, 83, of Lusby, MD passed away on May 5, 2020 at Washington Hospital Center. Born January 14, 1937 in Standard, AZ, he was the son of the late Don Luther Gerred and Edna May (Collins) Gerred. Frank graduated from University High School in 1955 and received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss). He was a Planning Consultant for SMECO. Frank was a member of the Solomons Yacht Club and he enjoyed sailing and model boat building. Frank is survived by his wife, Rita (Connors) Gerred; his children, Stacey Gerred and Bruce Hudson of Summerville, SC, Frank D. Gerred of St. Albans, VT, Don and Lori Gerred of Cincinnati, OH, Julie Marble and Nicolas Roussel of Rockville, MD, James and Tammy Butler of Herndon, VA and Christine and Greg Yates of Apex, NC; fifteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brother, William Gerred of Southampton, PA. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald L. Gerred; and sister, Elinor Howell. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be determined. Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(410) 257-6181
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved