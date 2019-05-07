|
Frederick "Freddie" Herman Behrens, 70, passed away on May 5, 2019, at his home in LaPlata, after a long illness, surrounded by his family. The son of the late Herman and Margaret Behrens of Maddox.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen Wilkinson Behrens; his three children: Brian (Perry), Jason (Tracy) Diane (Mike Dale); his eight grandchildren; and his brother, Jimmy.
Family and friends are invited to come and celebrate Fred on Saturday, May 11, from 10-11 a.m. Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church on 11555 Saint Mary's Church Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603 or Good Shephard Food Pantry at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Published in The Enterprise on May 8, 2019