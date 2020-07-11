Frederick William Carnes, Jr. was born on February 16, 1955 in Norfolk, VA to Frederick W. Carnes, Sr. and Doris Edith (Moore) Carnes. He went home to Jesus on June 14, 2019 in Maryland at age 64.



His father had a career in the Navy, so young Fred lived with his family in Virginia, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, New York, Hawaii, California, Maryland and Florida. He attended Porter Military Academy in Charleston, SC and graduated from high school at Admiral Farragut Academy in St, Petersburg, FL. He served in the US Navy, where he was stationed in Ethiopia. Upon separation from the Navy, he attended the University of Maryland and Jacksonville University. During his career he set up manufacturing facilities in Belgium and India. He married in 1991 and settled down in the Detroit area with his wife.



Fred loved to travel and listen to classic rock music, especially The Who. Fred was very witty as he had a dry sense of humor and regularly used spontaneous puns. He was a lifelong fan of the San Francisco Giants and an avid fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars.



He returned to Maryland in May 2017 and resided at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home from June 2018 until his death. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Doris J. Presley. He was a loving husband, survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Hayes) Carnes of Troy, MI, as well as a loving brother to six sisters and their spouses: Carol A Kiehl of Alexandria, VA; Nancy J. Breese of Ventura, CA; Joyce M. (Terry) Killian of Avondale, AZ; Susan L. (George) Wonneman of Huntingtown, MD; Alice J. (Douglas) Waterman of Annapolis, MD; and Diane L. (Scott) Wells of Great Mills, MD. In addition, he was a loving uncle to six nephews and five nieces: Michaele, Mitchael, Henry, William, Terry, Tara, George, Matthew, Catherine, Jessica and Kylie. He also leaves behind six grand-nephews and eight grand-nieces.



Interment is scheduled at Arlington National Cemetery on July 16, 2020



Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store