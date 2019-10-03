|
|
|
Greg Keith Spangler, "Spanky" , 70, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at his residence in Mechanicsville, MD. Born February 1, 1949 in Washington, D.C. to Ayres Moppin and Jean Ruth Spangler. Spanky served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War where he reached the rank of Lance Corporal. He worked for Pepco for most of his career and retired as an Overseas Operations Officer from the US State Department, Foreign Service Division.
Spanky was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Michael Ayres Spangler and his sister, Joyce Ann Palmer Sanders. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Mary Spangler; his three children, Joshua (Christina) Spangler of Mechanicsville, MD, Jonas Michael (Amanda) Spangler of Mechanicsville, MD and Carie-Anne Spangler of Leonardtown, MD; his eight grandchildren, Joshua, Jr., Alex, Nickolas, Ryan, Brayden, Chloe, Jordan and Aly; his sister, Betty Palmer Krywulak. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends for Spanky's Life Celebration from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 9 at 10:30 a.m. A committal service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Chapel, Cheltenham, MD at 10:15 a.m. Please arrive at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary's, www.hospiceofstmarys.org
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 4, 2019