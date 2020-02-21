|
|
Hayes Calvin Jr passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home in Bridgeville, DE. Mr. Calvin was raised in Solomons, MD and lived in St. Mary's County, MD prior to moving to Bridgeville, DE in 2013.
He was born on April 30, 1951 in Prince Frederick, MD, son of the late Hayes and Dolores (Thomas) Calvin.
He worked as an ironworker and a business agent with Ironworkers Local 5 of Washington DC for 33 years before retiring in May of 2006. Mr. Calvin enjoyed golfing, fishing, and traveling. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. He was a wonderful person who will be missed dearly.
Mr. Calvin is survived by his wife of 45 years, Wendy; his daughter Tracy Fecteau and her husband Paul; his daughter Kate Calvin; his son Hayes Calvin III and his wife Kristen; his two grandkids, Leo and Emily; and his three sisters, Carol Gettier, Cathy Brown and Connie Lepore. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Matt and Sam Calvin.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Hardesty Funeral Home (12 Ridgely Avenue) in Annapolis, MD from 2-4 and 6-8pm with a memorial service at 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to Delaware Hospice (100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963) or the . Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2020