Hilliard LaCount Speller

Hilliard LaCount Speller Obituary
Hilliard LaCount "Bud" Speller, 77, of Mill Point Shores, Chaptico, MD, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; sister, Mary Pitts; six nieces; two nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing at 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2 at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2019
