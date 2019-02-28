|
Hilliard LaCount "Bud" Speller, 77, of Mill Point Shores, Chaptico, MD, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; sister, Mary Pitts; six nieces; two nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing at 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2 at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2019