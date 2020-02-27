|
|
James Donald "Don" Jackson Adams, Sr., formerly of Colton's Point, MD died on February 24, 2020 in Taneytown. Born in Sophia, WV in 1925, he is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Lola Hamrick Adams.
Don served in the Navy in WWII, earned his bachelor's and Master's degrees from West Virginia University, and moved to St. Mary's County in 1958. He taught sciences at Margaret Brent High School, was vice principal at Esperanza Middle School, and was supervisor and Director of Pupil Personnel for SMCPS, where he oversaw the successful integration of the school system in the 1960s. He retired from the Maryland State Department of Education in 1981.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his children; son, James Donald, Jr. of Mechanicsville; daughters, Martha Bubert and Frances Cincotta of Westminster; brother-in-law, Kent Hamrick of Fairfield, PA; several grandchildren and extended family. He is predeceased by son, Noah Patrick Adams; grandson, Christopher Michael Adams; daughter-in-law, Tamara Griffith Adams; and numerous siblings.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2020