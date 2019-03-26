James Patrick Yates, 56, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away August 20, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born August 11, 1962, in Alamosa, CO, to Morris and Patricia Yates and grew up in Orange County, CA, and Flossmore, IL.

Jim is survived by his wife, Mie; son, James Charles (Charlie); mother, Patricia; sister, Lynly Messina; great aunt, Corabell DeWitt; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. His father predeceased him.

Jim served as a Naval Aviation Administration-man (AZ) in the U.S. Navy, where he was awarded several personal and unit medals and awards during his service. He retired honorably after 20 years in May 2002. After a short time as a defense contractor, Jim became a civil servant and served as a Naval Aviation readiness analyst supporting several aircraft platforms. Jim was passionate about data and supporting the fleet. He retired from the Government in January 2016.

Jim will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 9 a.m. Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary