James Townley Alvey, 84, died on February 6, 2019 in Solomons, MD.

James is survived by his two sons, three daughters and their families: Terry Alvey and wife Jennifer Thompson, James T. Alvey Jr. and wife Cynthia, John Alvey and wife Beatrix, Lynda Alvey McDonald and husband Richard McDonald and Laura Alvey; along with his eight grandchildren (Christina, Steven, James III, Michelle, Flynn and Harper Alvey, Donn Fowler Jr. and Ariel Gorman). He had eight great-grandchildren (Ariana, Alani, Peter, Paul, Alexander, Elizabeth, Maria and Henry).

He is also mourned by the families of his sister, Ann Buckley; and his brother, Paul Robert Alvey.

He is preceded in death by his second wife, Margaret Alvey, of Solomons, MD. He had two stepsons: Douglas Fowler and Donn Fowler Sr., both deceased.

James Townley Alvey was born on May 1, 1934 in Washington, DC, to parents Paul and Jane Eliza Alvey. In 1956, he graduated from Virginia Tech (formerly VPI) in Blacksburg, VA, as a commissioned Officer in the U.S. Air Force. That year, he also married Lillian Menne of Washington, DC.

He served in the Strategic Air Command (SAC) as a Bomber Pilot (1957-1963) flying the massive B-47 Stratojet. He successfully flew over 1,300 accident-free flight hours over the U.S. and Europe.

He entered the business world with C&P Telephone (later Bell Atlantic) in the DC area, specializing in the marketing of Long-Distance Call stimulation campaigns and pioneering the introduction of Phone Center Stores. He retired after 30 years and relocated to their 50-acre farm on St. Jerome's Creek in St Mary's County, MD.

From 1985 until 2012, he served as Vice President of Marketing for Wildewood Builders, developing and leasing the Wildewood Shopping Center, the Exploration and Expedition Office Parks and the Wildewood Village/Senior Living Community in California, MD. His final occupation was as sales agent for The McNelis Realty Group of Solomons, MD.

James Townley served as President of the Olney, MD Rotary Club and enjoyed his later years as a member of the St. Mary's County (Lexington Park) Rotary Club. He loved sports and was a Redskins season ticket holder for 40+ years. His other joys included landscaping, classical music, and hiking and traveling the trails of the Southwest, Europe and New Zealand with his wife, Maggie.

A memorial service will be held at Asbury Solomons, 11100 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD on March 23 at 1 p.m. Pastor Charles Harrell will officiate. All are welcome to attend and Celebrate James's Life.

Donations can be sent to The Asbury Benevolent Fund at: Asbury Foundation, 5285 Westview Drive, Frederick, MD 21703. Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary